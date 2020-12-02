Creating value for businesses and customers a priority for new Downtown Mainstreet Inc. director

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Monday was the first day in a new role for the new Executive Director of Downtown Mainstreet, Inc., Terry Bauer.

"Downtown Mainstreet is here to help our businesses thrive and be successful, from retail to bars and restaurants," Bauer said.

He steps into the role during a time that is crucial for the small businesses downtown.

As Executive Director, he said his main priorities are providing more services to downtown businesses and being of value to them so they can be of value to their customers, growing DMI's membership, and continuing the creation of a vibrant and safe downtown community through local businesses.

"Downtown Mainstreet brings all of us together," said Karen Bressie, owner of All Glazed Up, a small shop in downtown La Crosse. "It unites us as a downtown, as a group of people. Not just stores and shops but a collective group of owners."

This year has been harder for local businesses than ever before. All Glazed Up, a do-it-yourself art studio, has been in downtown La Crosse for almost 11 years. Bressie said many are struggling this year.

"Most of us are independently owned and so a lot of us are struggling financially," Bressie said. "It has definitely been a challenge. We are going into month 10 and many places have little income."

This is why Bauer urges people to shop local. "There is no more important time than now to support our local businesses and the people that own those businesses and live in our community," said Bauer. "We need to support them on another level than we have in the past."

Bauer said he believes things are starting to change for the better.

"We're on the brink of a turnaround with the vaccines coming out shortly and I think La Crosse will really be in a position to get back to normal," Bauer said.

For Bressie, her hope with the new leadership is that they continue to keep everyone's spirits up.

"This has been such a challenging year and for all of us to stay united, for all of us to stay positive and know that we can get through this and we will get through it and just to kind of be the cheerleader for everybody," Bressie said.

In the end, Bauer has one thing in mind. "We want to keep La Crosse as the focal point of the Coulee Region. A place people want to be at to work, live, and play, and shop."