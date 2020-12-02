Eyeball sculpture damaged in Dallas protest being repaired

DALLAS (AP) — A large sculpture of an eyeball in downtown Dallas is in the process of being repaired after it was tagged with graffiti during a protest following George Floyd’s death. The 30-foot-high sculpture that was installed in 2013 was tagged with graffiti on May 29. The message “NOW UC US,” along with Floyd’s initials and his words, “I can’t breathe,” were spray-painted on the sculpture. Sculptor Tony Tasset says a lot of the graffiti has now been cleaned away. The artist from Michigan says he’ll come to Dallas in March for the last phase of repairs.