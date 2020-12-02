HorseSense kicks off their holiday matching campaign to support its programs

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) - HorseSense is a local nonprofit organization that offers therapeutic horseback lessons to youth, adults, those with physical disabilities, military veterans who are dealing with PTSD or other mental health issues.

Samantha Hall, the Executive Director for HorseSense, said that a large chunk of funding was lost because of the pandemic. Because of this, a holiday match campaign is going. Generous donors will double every $10,000 raised in the donation.

"Because of the pandemic, animal relationships have become that much more important. It's important because animals provide a non-threatening non-judgmental presence where people can show up here with the horses and fee fully accepted, comforted and understood," Hall said. "I think that is very powerful."

HorseSense has lost more than $50,000 in programmatic income alone this year because of the Coronavirus.