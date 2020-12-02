In video, Trump unspools unsubstantiated voter fraud charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has delivered a 46-minute diatribe against the election results that produced a win for Democrat Joe Biden, unspooling one misstatement after another to back his baseless claim that he really won. Trump’s address was released only on social media Wednesday and delivered in front of no audience. He called it perhaps “the most important speech” of his presidency. But it was largely a recycling of the same litany of misinformation and unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud that he has been making for the past month.