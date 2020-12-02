Judges affirm firings of 2 cops in Laquan McDonald shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Two judges in separate rulings declined to overrule a police review board that ordered the firing of two officers who were accused of helping cover up the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a fellow officer. The Chicago Tribune reports that the rulings in the firings of Sgt. Stephen Franko and Officer Daphne Sebastian were made last month. Franko was fired for approving reports by other officers that were not consistent the dashcam video of Officer Jason Van Dyke’s shooting of the teen. Officer Daphne Sebastian was fired after the board determined her report didn’t include key facts and was thus misleading.