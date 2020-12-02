Keeping pets warm and adapting homes before holiday adoptions

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Coulee Region Humane Society asked that pet owners feed their animals more, provide shelter and adapt their homes before they adopt new pets.

"You should increase their intake of food because they burn more energy trying to stay warm so you should be feeding them a little bit more during the winter," Coulee Region Humane Society animal control supervisor Kathy KasaKaitas said.

KasaKaitas also said animals should have some form of shelter that's raised at least two inches above the ground and have a plastic or burlap flap door to protect animals from bitter winds.

"You want it large enough to be comfortable to the animal but not so big that they can't keep their body heat contained into a shelter," KasaKaitas said. "Those are some things that we would look for."

Instead of blankets, people should use hay or woodchips to keep pets warm.

"Blankets collect all of the moisture and it freezes so it's actually colder for the animal," KasaKaitas said. "So we recommend straw bedding or cedar shavings something like that would be best."

Before purchasing a pet as a holiday gift, people should consider veterinarian bills, the length of an animal's lifespan and adapting one's home to fit the life-long commitment.

"We just have a very simple conversation about those things and make sure people are aware of what they're getting themselves into," Coulee Region Humane Society executive director Heather Drievold said. "My family personally adopted one of our fosters this year and it's Christmas so there's balls hanging on the trees, a kitten jumping all over the place. We had to kind of rethink how we decorated Christmas and that's really what it's all about is adjusting to that animal so that it fits nicely into your home."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people are not allowed inside the Humane Society. The staff sends videos and pictures of pets to potential owners then the adoption transaction occurs curbside style in the parking lot.