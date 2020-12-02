La Crosse man gets federal prison sentence on meth charge

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is sentenced Wednesday after his conviction on possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

James Dean, 37, received 10 1/2 years on the drug charge.

Dean was arrested in February by La Crosse Police after a tip led them to a gas station where Dean was a passenger in a car. After the car left, officers tried to stop it, but Dean ran from the car.

In a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison. it said that "During a brief foot pursuit, Dean ran full speed into a picnic table and flipped into the air. After Dean hit the ground, officers were able to arrest him after a short struggle."

Body cam video from La Crosse Police officers captured the arrest. News app viewers can see it here.

Officers found 58 grams of meth on Dean when they arrested him. They also found a loaded handgun by him. In the vehicle, another 219 grams of meth were discovered.

In his sentencing comments, Judge James Peterson said that Dean had a "really horrible" criminal history and that the sentence was necessary to protect the public.