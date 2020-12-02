Lon Adams, Slim Jim jerky recipe creator, dies of COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alonzo “Lon” T. Adams II, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, has died from complications of COVID-19. Lynn Barrow of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Raleigh confirmed Adams died on Nov. 28. He was 95. A funeral service was held Wednesday. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Adams was a World War II veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge despite being shot in the head. Today’s Slim Jims are the result of Adams’ recipe, described by The New York Times in 1996 as a combination of processed ground beef, chicken meat and other parts, along with a range of spices and chemicals.