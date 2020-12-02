Mild weather continues

Sunny Wednesday

What a nice day we had out there on Wednesday! Temperatures generally reached the 40s for most of us with La Crosse hitting 45 degrees. That is 10 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. Eventually lows drop to the mid 20s overnight as clouds spread back in.

Some Clouds

We will look for partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. Our temperatures will be back into the low 40s with a west wind 5-10 mph. Overall another solid December day. We will see intervals of clouds and sunshine throughout the upcoming forecast with temperatures bouncing between the upper 30s and low 40s. The forecast remains DRY at least for the next 7 days.

Enjoy the night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears