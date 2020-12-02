LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - You read it in the headline, Mr. and Mrs. Claus are in town! And they are at the clothing store, Duluth Trading Company, which is located right downtown.

Because of the pandemic, Mr. and Mrs. Claus cannot meet with families and interact with them, but people are more than welcome to wave hello or take a pic with the Claus' who are safely behind the store's display glass.

Tomorrow at 6:00 P.M., you will get to hear from the Christmas pair themselves and from passerby's who stopped by to say hello.