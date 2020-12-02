Naval Academy midshipman reaches a milestone for Black women

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy has become the first Black woman selected for the academy’s top student leadership position. Sydney Barber will assume her role as brigade commander next semester. The 175-year-old institution first allowed women to attend the academy 44 years ago, and 15 have held the post of brigade commander. But no Black women have ever been selected for the position. The brigade commander is chosen by senior leadership and the academy commandant’s staff through an application and interview process. Barber was encouraged by a Black academy alumna of another generation who saw her potential.