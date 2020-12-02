Olympic fans from abroad may have health tracked by app

TOKYO (AP) — A mobile app could be among the measures used to track the health of fans from abroad if they are permitted to attend next year’s Tokyo Olympics. The Japanese government and local organizers have released an “interim report” about how they will attempt to hold the Tokyo Games in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. The CEO of the organizing committee says “concrete details” will not be worked out until spring. The suggestion of the app was met on social media by skeptics who doubt that public health can controlled that way.