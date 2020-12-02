La Crosse to host free Parenting the Love and Logic Way program

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- The School District of La Crosse Project Aware team along with Parenting Professor Chris Peterson will host six virtual Parenting the Love and Logic Way sessions.

The sessions will provide families with ways that parents and guardians can invest back into their family. Additionally, the program focuses on raising children who become responsible and successful adults.

The program is the first in a series that will offer parents in the School District of La Crosse awarness of behavioral and mental health issues through a variety of different techniques.

Project Aware has fully funded this project and the first session will focus on the following areas:

Avoiding unwinnable power struggles and arguments

Staying calm when your kids do upsetting things

Setting limits that you can enforce

Avoid enabling and begin empowering

Helping your kids learn from their mistakes

Raising kids who are family members not dictators

The sessions will take place on January 10,17,24,31, February 7, and 14, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Attendance at all sessions is not required,but strongly encouraged as the sessions build on each other.

Families wishing to participate will receive a Zoom link and workbook for the following sessions. To sign up follow this link. Additionally, the School District asks that families sign up early as space is limited.