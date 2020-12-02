Prosecutors to retry man accused of killing police officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors will re-try a case against a man accused of killing a Los Angeles police officer over 30 years ago but the incoming district attorney will not seek the death penalty again despite the family’s wishes for capital punishment. Kenneth Earl Gay is charged with murder in the death of Officer Paul Verna in 1983. The California Supreme Court has twice overturned Gay’s death sentence and in February vacated his original conviction. Gay’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment. The Verna family supports the death penalty for Gay and his co-defendant. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order last year placing a moratorium on capital punishment.