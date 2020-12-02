Rotary After Hours raises money for The Good Fight transportation van

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Rotary After Hours raised money to purchase a van for The Good Fight in order to help them transport kids to and from the facility.

They gathered to dedicate the 15-passenger van on Tuesday afternoon outside The Good Fight.

"The van will be used to reduce the barrier for transportation for families and students to get to the organization," said Isaiah Thomas, Executive Director at The Good Fight. "So after school or when we are able to go back in person, but for now transport from home to the organization to receive services and tutoring, just to have a social space, to do fitness training and so on."

The money for the van came from $5,000 raised through this weekend's Ugly Sweater Run. A matching $5,000 came from their foundation.

"Rotary After Hours is service above self so we really help out our community," said Amy Schmidt, Rotary After Hours Secretary. "We do a lot of fundraisers to help our community and identify where the needs are."

The van will benefit everyone that uses The Good Fight's services.

"It's super important for our families. Though we have public transportation, it's starting to get cold out and it would be awesome to have someone pick you up right at your door," said Thomas. "It's one less thing for parents to worry about and it's also another resource for the school so they can now say that though we can't have a school bus drop you off at The Good Fight, The Good Fight can pick you up."

Thomas said the students and families expressed their gratitude about the new service and are excited to use it.