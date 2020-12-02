Sen. Baldwin calls for extended COVID-19 relief funding

(WQOW)- With the deadline for CARES Act funding fast approaching, more lawmakers are calling on Congress to find a solution to provide funding in the new year.

CARES Act funding is set to expire on December 31, which could leave state officials scrambling to fund public health efforts in 2021.

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) is urging her fellow federal lawmakers to come up with a plan to help schools, businesses and local governments move forward as they continue to struggle to provide essential services.

“I think it would be the height of irresponsibility for Congress to go home for the holidays without having passed a robust bill to continue to respond to the very significant needs all across Wisconsin,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin is also urging President Trump to extend the Title 32 federal authorization that allows the Wisconsin National Guard to assist with COVID-19 response efforts, and also covers 75% of state costs for mobilization.

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to fully fund the National Guard’s relief efforts once he is sworn in, but Baldwin says a gap in funding in January could put an increased strain on resources for COVID-19 testing.