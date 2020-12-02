St. Paul police chief: Officer shouldn’t have shot Black man

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul, Minnesota’s police chief says an officer who shot and wounded a Black man who emerged naked from a dumpster while being sought in connection with a sexual assault failed to measure up to department standards. Chief Todd Axtell said Tuesday at a news conference where he released police bodycam video that he’d taken “swift, decisive and serious action” against the officer, who is identified by state investigators as Officer Anthony Dean. The Minneapolis Star Tribune and St. Paul Pioneer Press, citing law enforcement sources they did not identify, reported that the officer was fired following Saturday night’s shooting of Joseph Javonte Washington. The police union defended the officers involved, saying they were trying to apprehend “a violent and dangerous felon.”