State Representatives address surging COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW)- State Representatives Steve Doyle (D-Onalaska), Jill Billings (D-La Crosse), and Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) released a joint news release addressing the rise in COVID-19 cases and encouraging Wisconsin citizens to do their part in helping stop the spread.

The statement comes as many state hospitals are overflowing, forcing medical staff to send patients home as they attempt to make room for the sickest of the sick. According to legislators, hospital staff are stretched too thin, with many facing their own quarantines or are so burned out that they cannot continue to work.

Representative Doyle, Billings, and Oldenburg shared that they've heard from hospital workers first-hand in a recent webinar, as medical professionals' described what their day-to-day experiences are really like during the pandemic.

In an effort to help give "hospitals time to heal those already in their care", these legislators are asking citizens to work together and do their part in helping slow the spread of COVID-19.

They ask that individuals can help by following safety guidelines, including wearing a mask, washing your hands, staying socially distant, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and covering your coughs and sneezes.