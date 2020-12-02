Receiver Pryor eyes return for Badgers

Madison, Wis. (WKOW) The Badgers are planning to have one of their top wideouts back in Kendric Pryor when Wisconson hosts 10th-ranked Indiana on Saturday.

Danny Davis is still questionable depending on his progress this week.

Pryor is returning from an upper-body injury he suffered against Michigan.

After two weeks away-- he will now face an Indiana secondary that leads the Big Ten in interceptions with 16 on the season.

"You might see guys waiting for a pass to come down, and you'll see Indiana attacking the ball and not waiting for it. But that's something that I feel like we do a good job as a receiver whole, me and Danny, everybody. We go attack the ball because I know if it's up in the air, in my mind I'm thinking it's my ball, I'm not letting anyone else take it or get in the way or my money or my cheese, that's kind of my mindset gong in," Pryor said.

You can watch the Badgers take on Indiana at Camp Randall Stadium this Saturday on WXOW 19 at 2:30 PM.