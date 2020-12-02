Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 51, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48
Albia 75, Pella Christian 66
Atlantic 42, Creston 36
Ballard 71, Norwalk 46
Beckman, Dyersville 73, Benton Community 47
Bedford 67, Essex 15
Boyden-Hull 95, George-Little Rock 36
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 46, CAM, Anita 45
Camanche 83, Wilton 55
Carroll 77, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 41
Cascade,Western Dubuque 43, Bellevue 28
Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Mount Pleasant 39
Cedar Valley Christian School 60, Starmont 51
Central Elkader 59, West Central, Maynard 32
Clarinda 53, Red Oak 39
Clarke, Osceola 52, Stanton 50
Clear Lake 61, Nevada 54
Collins-Maxwell 56, Colo-NESCO 53
Dallas Center-Grimes 76, ADM, Adel 38
Denison-Schleswig 71, MVAO-CO-U 55
Des Moines Christian 62, Central Decatur, Leon 43
Dike-New Hartford 79, Charles City 61
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 46, Clarksville 37
East Sac County 76, Woodbury Central, Moville 66
Easton Valley 65, Edgewood-Colesburg 62
Forest City 46, Eagle Grove 20
GMG, Garwin 67, Baxter 65
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 44
Heartland Christian 59, Whiting 14
Hillcrest Academy 60, Mediapolis 33
Holy Trinity 73, WACO, Wayland 49
Humboldt 46, Manson Northwest Webster 39
Humboldt 83, PAC-LM 57
Iowa Valley, Marengo 68, Belle Plaine 40
Lake Mills 63, West Hancock, Britt 39
LeMars 59, Unity Christian 53
Lenox 85, Orient-Macksburg 19
Lynnville-Sully 69, Colfax-Mingo 47
MOC-Floyd Valley 67, Sheldon 48
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 73, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 35
Mount Ayr 64, Panorama, Panora 44
Nashua-Plainfield 86, Rockford 63
North Butler, Greene 51, Northwood-Kensett 36
North Fayette Valley 81, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 58
North Linn, Troy Mills 90, Midland, Wyoming 27
North Mahaska, New Sharon 68, Montezuma 66
North Tama, Traer 59, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 26
Northeast, Goose Lake 57, North Cedar, Stanwood 41
Okoboji, Milford 78, Rock Valley 75
Osage 68, Newman Catholic, Mason City 66
Oskaloosa 58, Davis County, Bloomfield 45
Ottumwa 57, Grand View Christian 50
Pekin 76, Winfield-Mount Union 46
Pella 78, North Polk, Alleman 35
Regina, Iowa City 61, Tipton 44
Roland-Story, Story City 66, Gilbert 59
Saint Ansgar 54, Central Springs 49
Sibley-Ocheyedan 64, Sioux Center 58
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 53, Estherville Lincoln Central 49
South Hamilton, Jewell 60, South Central Calhoun 47
South Hardin 54, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48
Southeast Valley 65, Madrid 53
Southwest Valley 65, Madrid 63
Spencer 62, Sioux City, East 59
St. Mary’s, Remsen 74, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 33
Storm Lake 62, Sioux City, North 45
Treynor 62, IKM-Manning 40
Tri-Center, Neola 67, Riverside, Oakland 35
Tripoli 54, Riceville 30
Wapello 81, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 34
Wayne, Corydon 41, Twin Cedars, Bussey 37
West Branch 73, Durant-Bennett 34
West Delaware, Manchester 61, Center Point-Urbana 44
West Sioux 65, South O’Brien, Paullina 51
Western Christian 96, Newell-Fonda 68
Williamsburg 74, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 70
Woodbine 51, West Harrison, Mondamin 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chariton vs. Newton, ppd.
Clear Lake vs. West Fork, Sheffield, ccd.
Davenport, West vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque, ccd.
Fairfield vs. Oskaloosa, ppd.
Fort Dodge vs. Des Moines, Hoover, ppd.
Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Washington, ppd.
Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Pleasant Valley, ccd.
PAC-LM vs. Webster City, ccd.
Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.
West Liberty vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, ppd.
West Lyon, Inwood vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Jan 4th.
West Marshall, State Center vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.
Williamsburg vs. Mount Vernon, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 51, Audubon 41
Akron-Westfield 74, Harris-Lake Park 18
Ballard 46, Norwalk 15
Baxter 61, GMG, Garwin 22
Bedford 67, Essex 50
Bellevue 40, Cascade,Western Dubuque 38
Benton Community 61, Beckman, Dyersville 50
Bishop Garrigan 83, Belmond-Klemme 22
Boyden-Hull 55, George-Little Rock 41
CAM, Anita 62, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 41
Camanche 83, Wilton 55
Carroll 61, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 43
Center Point-Urbana 60, West Delaware, Manchester 24
Central Clinton, DeWitt 57, Solon 41
Central Elkader 65, West Central, Maynard 33
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 52, West Lyon, Inwood 46
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52, South Hardin 28
Clarksville 54, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 26
Clear Lake 56, Nevada 34
Collins-Maxwell 59, Colo-NESCO 31
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 55, Union Community, LaPorte City 49
Creston 67, Atlantic 65
Dallas Center-Grimes 57, ADM, Adel 26
Decorah 50, Kee, Lansing 22
Denison-Schleswig 55, MVAO-CO-U 17
Des Moines Christian 59, Central Decatur, Leon 22
Dike-New Hartford 56, Denver 31
East Union, Afton 55, Diagonal 25
Easton Valley 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 47
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56, AGWSR, Ackley 53
Harlan 44, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 42
Hinton 64, Trinity Christian High School 23
Holy Trinity 41, WACO, Wayland 39
Hudson 56, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20
Jesup 55, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39
Kingsley-Pierson 57, Lawton-Bronson 43
Knoxville 66, Van Meter 65
Lamoni 49, Murray 33
Lenox 61, Orient-Macksburg 11
Lynnville-Sully 60, Colfax-Mingo 35
MFL-Mar-Mac 46, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 38
MOC-Floyd Valley 61, Sheldon 45
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 98, St. Mary’s, Remsen 53
Martensdale-St. Marys 44, Interstate 35,Truro 34
Montezuma 65, North Mahaska, New Sharon 36
Nashua-Plainfield 55, Rockford 30
Newell-Fonda 86, Western Christian 34
North Butler, Greene 30, Northwood-Kensett 26
North Fayette Valley 65, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 20
North Linn, Troy Mills 64, Midland, Wyoming 23
North Polk, Alleman 59, Pella 54
North Tama, Traer 55, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 4
Osage 68, Newman Catholic, Mason City 20
Oskaloosa 65, Davis County, Bloomfield 41
Panorama, Panora 50, Mount Ayr 32
Pella Christian 66, Albia 30
Pleasant Valley 53, Assumption, Davenport 50
Pleasantville 47, Melcher-Dallas 33
Red Oak 41, Clarinda 37
Regina, Iowa City 61, Tipton 44
Saint Ansgar 58, Central Springs 24
Sibley-Ocheyedan 42, Sioux Center 31
Sigourney 48, Tri-County, Thornburg 7
Sioux City, East 61, Spencer 58
South Central Calhoun 54, South Hamilton, Jewell 38
Southeast Valley 32, Madrid 23
Springville 37, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 33
Stanton 56, Clarke, Osceola 38
Storm Lake 46, Sioux City, North 45
Treynor 52, IKM-Manning 39
Tri-Center, Neola 38, Riverside, Oakland 27
Underwood 42, Logan-Magnolia 32
Unity Christian 56, LeMars 37
Van Buren, Keosauqua 55, Central Lee, Donnellson 39
Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Epworth, Western Dubuque 39
Wayne, Corydon 56, Twin Cedars, Bussey 23
West Bend-Mallard 55, Ruthven-Ayrshire 30
West Branch 70, Durant-Bennett 33
West Burlington 70, Danville 37
West Hancock, Britt 88, Lake Mills 32
West Liberty 60, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48
West Sioux 58, South O’Brien, Paullina 48
Whiting 61, Heartland Christian 27
Winfield-Mount Union 36, Pekin 19
Woodbine 76, West Harrison, Mondamin 32
Woodbury Central, Moville 54, East Sac County 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bettendorf vs. Assumption, Davenport, ccd.
Chariton vs. Newton, ppd.
Clinton vs. Davenport, West, ppd.
English Valleys, North English vs. Keota, ppd.
Grundy Center vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, ppd.
Highland, Riverside vs. Lone Tree, ppd.
Keokuk vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ppd.
Lisbon vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop, ppd.
Marion vs. Vinton-Shellsburg, ppd.
North Scott, Eldridge vs. Davenport, North, ppd.
Oskaloosa vs. Fairfield, ppd.
PAC-LM vs. Webster City, ccd.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. Gilbert, ppd.
Solon vs. South Tama County, Tama, ppd.
Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.
Waukee vs. Des Moines, Lincoln, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/