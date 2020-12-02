Correction: Sports Betting story

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — In a story Dec. 1, 2020, about an online sports betting conference, The Associated Press erroneously quoted Chris Cylke, a senior vice president with the American Gaming Association, as saying that the possibility of adopting internet gambling will an “essential” discussion to have in state legislatures. He actually said that topic would be an “easier” discussion. His full quote is as follows: “They’ll be looking at expanding brick-and-mortar (casinos), and iGaming will be an easier discussion to have in state legislatures that are looking to legalize mobile sports betting, and we expect to see some renewed speed in terms of adoption there.”