Adult and Teen Challenge helps those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Adult and Teen Challenge is a faith-based residential non-profit drug and alcohol recovery center designed for women over the age of 18 that wants to help the people in the community as much as they can.

The center provides them with food, a place to sleep, and the time and space they need to recover. Open for a little more than a year, they are staffed around the clock every day.

"We serve anybody over 18 that is looking for help with drug and alcohol addiction," said Jessica Schaler. "What sets us apart is that we are a faith-based drug and alcohol recovery center so what we do here in house is really focus on the sole component of recovery. We believe in a holistic approach to recovery so mind, body, and soul."

Schaler says what they truly focus on are the root issues. The program is designed to be a year long.

They raise all the funds necessary to support the clients recovering in the center because many don't have the financial means to pay for recovery in the way they need it.

This month, Jo Ellen is the first graduate of the program. She's struggled with addiction for over thirty years and after a near death overdose experience, she knew it was time to get help.

"I knew that I had been saved and I needed something," said Jo Ellen.

She had tried to recover in centers a few times before but said the Adult and Teen Challenge is different.

"I learned about what caused me, what happened, the core issues," said Jo Ellen. "Anger, resentment, unforgiveness. Things other programs didn't touch on. It's been the big stepping stone that I've needed to catapult me into my future. In the past, I didn't really care if I lived or not. I do care now and I want to get back out there and make a difference."

For other clients, like Sam, they are still in the earlier stages of their recovery process but the impact Adult and Teen Challenge has had is the exact same.

"Before I came to Adult and Teen Challenge I was a full-time heroin addict using all day everyday," said Sam. "My addiction took my relationships with those I loved, it took money, it took my time, my energy, my mental sanity, and my life."

Sam explained that she had always wanted to get sober and stay sober and while she tried many times, she couldn't successfully recover. She said while she never grew up with God in her life or thought faith would become a part of her life, the faith-based aspect of the program is what saved her.

"Instead of living day-to-day like I have my entire life, I am living for myself and for my future," said Sam.

Sam explained that the holidays are the hardest time so she is grateful to be in the program right now.

"I don't have many happy holiday memories but being here and being with the team that I am with and the support group gives me hope for my future that it's going to be okay and they are here for me," said Sam.

She is 69 days sober for the first time in her life and she said it is the happiest she has ever been.

The Adult and Teen Challenge is funded by private donations. They said anything helps. They're trying to reach their goal of $80,000 for the rest of the year but it has been difficult with COVID which is why they are asking for generosity from the community.

For anyone in need of help, they can call Adult and Teen Challenge at 608-351-2828 or visit their website