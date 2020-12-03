Area venues among arts grants recipients

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- More than $15 million in COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Venue Grants have been awarded to 96 live venues, including several in the La Crosse area.

The grants aim to provide financial stabilization to Wisconsin’s live entertainment and large meeting venues, which were among the first small businesses to feel dramatic negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Nine venues in La Crosse, Onalaska, and West Salem were among the recipients.

Country Boom, LLC, $246,732.23

JDLC Entertainment, LLC, $11,392.78

La Crosse Center, $196,317.07

La Crosse Performing Arts Center, Inc., $36,893.31

Pump House Regional Arts Center, Inc, $6,799.30

Shenanigans of Wisconsin, LLC, $347,545.51

Warehouse Alliance, Inc., $2,817.56

City of Onalaska - Omni Center, $80,877.65

Heider Center Arts Board, Inc., $22,774.68

Funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and administered through the Department of Administration (DOA), the COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Venue Grant Program provides grant funding to live entertainment and large meeting venue operators whose facilities have been negatively affected by COVID-19.

Grant awards provided eligible recipients up to $500,000 or 25% of 2019 ticket or event sales, whichever was less. Grants have been pro-rated due to oversubscription.

More information regarding the COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Venue Grant Program is available here. A full list of grant winners is available here.