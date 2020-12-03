Artist shares story of losing work in Tomah fire

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Forty artists that contribute work to the Artisan Market cooperation lost most of their art in a fire that destroyed the gift shop on Sunday.

The fire started inside Dimensions Bar and then spread to the craft store that sold novelty items featured by Tomah artists.

Four days later, the building is condemned and the cause is still unknown. The Tomah Fire Department said they are waiting on insurance inspectors to decide whether or not reconstruction would help them determine the cause.

"You thought 2020 was bad enough," Artist Staci Habelman said. "I know that there are people that are worse off with people that have lost their home or have lost a loved one, but selfishly this one's pretty tough."

Most of Habelman's paintings and creations were destroyed in the fire.

"It was just my heart and soul," Habelman said. "I'd take what I needed and put it on art to share with other people. So yeah it was more than work."

Rose Storkel owned Local Vintage, LLC within the Artisan Market.

When she arrived on Sunday morning she saw the flames spread from the next-door-bar to her craft shop.

"I think it's just so unreal that you don't believe it's unfolding in front of your eyes or that it's happening," Storkel said.

She's helping other market members connect shoppers with vendors on the Artisan Market's facebook page.

"With their inventory being just destroyed I just feel like if people can reach out to them and support them that would be what I would love to see them do," Storkel said.

Meanwhile, Storkel will help figure out what vendors should do next.

"I'm just going to look into every avenue that I possibly can to get another store built and a bigger and better dream."