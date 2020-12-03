Enforcing quiet weather into the weekend

Yesterday highs were able to touch 46 degrees in La Crosse, making for a gorgeous day in the sunshine. Then after sunset, cloud cover increased. This has helped temperatures steadily fall into the 20s and 30s, so not as cold as yesterday!

Back to sunshine

Cloud cover will continue to decrease into the afternoon. But with an exiting trough system winds will be strong into the early afternoon.

With the continuous quiet pattern and plenty of sunshine, highs will return to the 40s. This will make for a very mild start to December and the trend continues into the weekend.

Blocking Pattern

Off to the west a large high pressure system is dominate through the upper atmosphere! This system is stuck due to one large low pressure to the east and another to the west in the pacific. This stack up allows for little to no moves in the week to come. So good news for our second week of December.

Weekend Outlook

The 40s will become not as widespread and likely this weekend but, above average is still likely. The average this weekend is 00 degrees and forecasted highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Conditions will be very similar to this week. Sunshine will dominate the sky through much of the weekend with a few hours with more dense cloud cover. Sunday may include slightly windier conditions, but the wind should stay under 15 mph.

If you’re looking for highs in the 40s again, there will be more chances next week!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett