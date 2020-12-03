Ex-FBI lawyer who altered Russia probe email seeks probation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for an ex-FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to altering an email during the Donald Trump-Russia investigation say he “made a grievous mistake” but should be spared prison time and given probation instead. That’s according to a sentencing memorandum filed Thursday in Washington’s federal court. The former FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, admitted in August to having altered an email used in support of an FBI application to monitor the communications of onetime Trump campaign aide Carter Page. Clinesmith’s lawyers say that although Clinesmith believed the information he wrote was accurate, he knowingly doctored the email by stating that Page was “not a source” for the CIA.