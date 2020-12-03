Gov. Evers Announces Grants to More Than 650 Wisconsin Lodging Industry Partner

MADISON, Wis.(WXOW)- Governor Tony Evers has issued COVID-19 Lodging Grants to 663 Wisconsin lodging operators.

The grants provide assistance to the Wisconsin lodging industry that has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of the lodging venues that were awarded grants received an average of approximately $350 per eligible room in Wisconsin.

Govenor Evers commented on the imnpact of the grants stating.

"The folks in our hotel and lodging industry have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic as folks have reduced their travel this year to help stop the spread of the virus.The tourism industry will be core to our state's economic bounce back, and these funds will help provide some economic stabilization now so visitors to enjoy their favorite destinations later.”

Looking back at 2019, surveys showed that individuals spent $3.7 billion on lodging. Compared to this year, most lodging and hotel facilities would have to close in six months if it wasn't for the grant assistance.

The grants have been funded by he federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) in order to help hotel, motel, and bed and breakfast operators who have felt the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple La Crosse area hotels including The Charmant were offered grants as part of the program. A full list of recipients can be found here.

In addition to the lodging business in Wisconsin,Gov. Evers has offered assistance to small business, out-of-school care organizations, public transportation, and many others. Links to grants Gov. Evers have issued can be found below:

Gov. Evers, DOT announce $18 million in public transportation grants

Gov. Evers announces $5 million COVID-19 cultural organization grant program

Gov. Evers announces an additional $47 million in COVID-19 support

Gov. Evers announces more support for small businesses during pandemic

Governor Evers announces millions in support funding for out-of-school care organizations