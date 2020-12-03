Gundersen Health System meeting the COVID challenge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Health care facilities are stressed.

Caring for patients who have COVID-19 requires a team of staff members. And as the numbers rise, the challenge grows.

We asked Gundersen's chief executive officer whether his staff is stretched as far as it can stretch.

Doctor Scott Rathgaber says, "I don't think that we are at our maximum stretch at this point."

He says they have contingencies if the strain becomes greater. But there's another way to prevent that possibility.

Rathgaber says the community has the power to ease their challenge and reduce infection rates.

The approach is nothing new. It involves following the protocols with which everyone is familiar - masking, distancing and hand washing.

"We know that works because the community helped us flatten the curve in the summer," says Rathgaber.

He is, however, concerned about gathering and traveling during the holidays. If we want to get through this more quickly and not strain health care workers further, Rathgaber is asking everyone to be careful.

