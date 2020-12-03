Health officials say Wisconsin is set to distribute vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State health officials say Wisconsin is ready to begin distributing coronavirus vaccines by mid-December, when it hopes to receive nearly 50,000 doses. Department of Health Services spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt says the state will work with 97 local health departments and tribal jurisdictions, as well as health care providers, pharmacies, community-based organizations and other public agencies to distribute the vaccine. Goodsitt says more than 1,100 providers and 485 organizations have submitted forms to become vaccine providers. She says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects the first shipments to arrive by mid-December.