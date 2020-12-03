Italians told to celebrate Christmas at home to fight virus

MILAN (AP) — Italy has recorded pandemic-high daily death toll, providing a grim backdrop for Premier Giuseppe Conte’s cheerless announcement of restrictions for the Christmas holidays that will make it difficult for extended families to celebrate together as is customary. While Italy has stopped the upward contagion curve of the fall resurgence with a month of tiered restrictions, the death toll remains stubbornly high, hitting 993 on Thursday. Health experts and policy makers fear a Christmas “as usual” would bring a third surge to Italy. New measures that take effect Friday include a ban on traveling outside home regions from Dec. 21 through Jan. 6, even to second homes. No one is permitted to leave their towns or cities of residence on Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1.