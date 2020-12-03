Man sentenced for shooting La Crosse Police officer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse man who shot and wounded a police officer last year is heading to prison.

Allen Kruk was sentenced Thursday by Judge Ramona Gonzalez to 15 years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision.

During the hearing, La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said that Kruk told the pre-sentence report writer that he was hallucinating the day he shot Officer Dustin Darling. Gruenke said that he didn't know if that was true, but if that were the case, Kruk could have shot anyone that day.

Gruenke acknowledged that Kruk was dealing with mental health and drug issues at the time of the shooting.

Kruk shot Officer Darling in August 2019 while Darling was trying to arrest Kruk during a domestic incident at a home on the south side of La Crosse.

The shot that was fired from Kruk's gun struck Darling in his bulletproof vest. Darling returned fire and wounded Kruk.

He agreed to plead no contest to a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon in August.

Gruenke concurred, based on the drug and mental health issues, with the pre-sentence report recommending 15 years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision. He said that it would be important for Kruk to receive help for those issues while behind bars.

Kruk's attorney said that he agreed with the fact that Kruk is dealing with drug and mental health problems. Michael Covey outlined Kruk's life leading up to the shooting. He argued that this can't just be about punishment, He asked Judge Ramona Gonzalez to find a mix of punishment and rehabilitation for Kruk when sentencing his client. Covey asked for ten years in custody followed by five years of extended supervision.

After Covey was finished with his remarks, Kruk spoke to the court about his actions.

He said he is taking responsibility for his actions and apologized to everyone involved. At one point holding back tears, "I'm so sorry Officer Darling got involved in this," he said.

Kruk said there was no excuse for what he did. He said he would work to better himself in prison and turn his life around.

Gonzalez spoke to Kruk about the seriousness of the crime and the choices he made. Had the bullet that hit Officer Darling gone a different way, she said he'd be looking at a life sentence.

The judge spoke about the choices he made in stealing a gun and going off his medications. She said that what he did that day put himself and everyone around him in danger.

She cited that if he hadn't taken the gun, none of this would have happened. Judge Gonzalez stated that the choices that Kruk made were the difference in receiving the longer sentence.

He told the judge, "it was a very bad decision."

The judge and both attorneys commended the actions of Officer Darling and other officers for their efforts in August.

Officer Darling was part of the Zoom hearing on Thursday, but didn't speak during the sentencing.