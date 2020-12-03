Medinger resigns from La Crosse City Council

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse City Council Member Paul Medinger submitted his resignation Thursday.

Medinger, who represents District 10 on the south side of the city, said his resigation takes effect on December 11.

In a letter to Mayor Tim Kabat, Council President Martin Gaul, and City Clerk Teri Lehrke, Medinger said a number of reasons were part of the decision. "Due to a number of factors, my schedule, family and personal reasons, I feel it is impractical for me to continue serving. I also believe it is in the best interest of my family as we avigate through these changing times with the children home bound."

It also said, "I have enjoyed working with everyone, and appreciate my fellow council members, and all the City staff that I have worked with. It has been an honor to serve the City for the past 10 years.

There's no immediate word on who would replace Medinger. His current term expires in April 2021.