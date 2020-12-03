Mr. and Mrs. Claus are visiting Downtown La Crosse!

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Even through the pandemic, the Claus' were able to fly their slay down from the North Pole to grace us with their presence. Mr. and Mrs. Claus are practicing social distancing by staying behind a display inside the clothing store, Duluth Trading Company.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus even brought down their trusty stuffed animal dog, Olive, who thinks he's a reindeer. Mrs. Claus has a special. She is a ventriloquist who makes Olive come to life.

"We were so concerned that little kids would think Christmas was canceled if we didn't show up," said Mr. and Mrs. Claus. "We want families to know that we love them and care for them."

Locals like Maria Peterson and Brianne Weiss said they stopped by the store window to continue Christmas traditions. Both women said their kids enjoyed seeing Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

"Oh yes, my son cannot get enough of Christmas!" Peterson said. "He loves it a lot!"

"Seeing my kids happy is important to me," Weiss said. "It's just the simple things that make me happy like seeing my kids light up, is so energizing as a parent."

Mr. and Mrs. Claus said it is a privilege to be Mr. and Mrs. Claus.