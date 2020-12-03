MTV Entertainment commits $250 million to diversify reality

LOS ANGELES (AP) — MTV Entertainment Group says it’s making a $250 million commitment to spur reality production over the next three years by companies owned and operated by women and people of color. ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment includes MTV and VH1. The company says it will provide funding, staff and other support to foster new ideas that will “fuel the unscripted content needs” of now and in the future. Advocates of increasing diversity in the entertainment industry say progress requires more women and people of color in decision-making positions. MTV Entertainment said the initiative builds on its unscripted record, including early reality show “The Real World,” by creating ownership opportunities for its diverse partners.