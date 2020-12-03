No. 10 Hoosiers, No. 18 Badgers meet with undefined stakes

No. 10 Indiana’s game at No. 18 Wisconsin illustrates the wackiness of this pandemic-marred college football season. It’s December, both teams are nationally ranked, and the stakes really aren’t clear right now. Indiana is 5-1 and, as it stands now, would be in the Big Ten championship game if the Buckeyes don’t reach the six-game minimum necessary to play for the title. Ohio State is one cancellation away from that being the case. Wisconsin has had three games canceled, so it can’t go to the championship game and is essentially playing for a best possible bowl slot.