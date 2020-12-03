Overseas U.S. troops receive holiday gift boxes

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Our U.S. soldiers who are overseas will be receiving care holiday packages courtesy of Operation Homefront.

Operation Homefront is a 15 year old nonprofit that provides financial assistance, transitional housing programs, charity services and a plethora of other military personnel services.

There is an Operation Homefront chapter in Onalaska, and the member and volunteers were hard at work this morning, putting together holiday care packages for troops. On Thursday, the packages created will be specifically to 327 Engineer Core with the Army Reserve.

About 150 boxes were packaged together on Thursday. The packs included food, candy, toiletries, and even heartfelt holiday letters written by community members.

Patti Lokken, part of the Advisor Council for Operation Homefront in Onalaska, said she and others wanted to do this because its the right thing to do for the people who risk their lives for the U.S.A.

"When our troops are deployed overseas, they receive many items, by the and they are well taken care of, but they might not always get those fun little extras," Lokken said. "Those little extras could mean chips, skittles, a book, you know, things we can run to our local store and pick up. We want our troops to know that they are not forgotten, and we care for them deeply."

Lokken said the Operation Homefront is always looking for volunteers. You can even donate to the organization here.