Portugal unveils its national vaccination plan for COVID-19

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is aiming to vaccinate almost 1 million people against the coronavirus between January and April at the latest, and perhaps by the end of February, depending on the pace of vaccine deliveries. The government announced Thursday that the priority group for inoculations will include 400,000 people over age 50 who have illnesses that make them vulnerable to COVID-19. The first group also includes 300,000 frontline health care workers and emergency responders including police officers, as well as 250,000 people living in care homes and care home employees. A second phase covers 1.8 million people, with a third phase covering the rest of Portugal’s population of 10.5 million.