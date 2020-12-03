Quiet weather pattern persists

Sunny Thursday weather…

What a beautiful couple of days! Yesterday and today both sported plenty of sunshine and highs reached into the 40s. Generally quiet weather will continue for the next 7 days.

A bit cooler through the weekend…

Highs will retreat into the upper 30s to lower 40s through the rest of the week and through the weekend, too. These readings are above average for early December, and it appears even warmer weather will develop for next week.

Weekend cool front…

A sort of back door cool front will move in from the north late Saturday night into Sunday, and a few flurries are possible as it does so. The rest of the weather forecast should be dry.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden