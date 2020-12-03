Rapper G Herbo charged in fraud plot to buy trips, puppies

BOSTON (AP) — Chicago rapper G Herbo, his promoter and several associates have been charged with a scheme to use stolen credit card information to pay for trips on private jets, exotic car rentals, luxury vacation rentals and designer puppies from Michigan. G Herbo’s real name is Herbert Wright III. He and the others were charged in federal court in Massachusetts with identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Court documents were unsealed this week. That’s less than a month after G Herbo appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon to perform the song “PTSD” with Chance the Rapper. A lawyer for Wright had no immediate comment Thursday.