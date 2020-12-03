Sisters care for COVID-19 ICU patients

(WKOW) -- Two nurses on the frontlines of the St. Mary's Hospital ICU have each other to lean on.

They're sisters.

Andrea Jarstad has been working with the hospital for 33 years; Michelle Davis for 24 years.

For the last 13 years, they've worked together in the ICU, and this is like nothing they've ever seen.

The two ask you to take a step back and think about how your actions impact others.

"Not just elderly people, not just people that have underlying health conditions. But otherwise, pretty healthy people," said Jarstad of the patients they're seeing in the ICU.

The sisters agree that simple sacrifices like social distancing and mask wearing can make big differences, especially around the holidays.