Soup, soap and socks: Volunteers bring cheer to ill students

A group of parents has come together to help support University of Michigan students while they are sick or quarantining. The group of mostly moms was started and is organized by Sherry Levine of Rye Brook, New York, who’s also a mother of a Michigan student. After she spread the word on parent pages on Facebook, local volunteers stepped up to help fulfill student requests by dropping off groceries or supplies, or at times satisfying individual cravings for a favorite restaurant meal or coffee drink. The effort extends beyond just those battling the virus to students with other illnesses, be they on- or off-campus. It “just restored my faith in humanity a little bit,” says one mother whose daughter was helped by the group.