Southeast Turkey shaken by 5.0 magnitude quake

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s disaster authority and the U.S. Geological Survey say a 5.0 magnitude earthquake has struck Siirt in southeastern Turkey. The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority says there are no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake that hit at a depth of 12 miles early Thursday. Turkey is crisscrossed by fault lines and was hit by two strong tremors this year — one that hit the western port city of Izmir last month, killing 117 people, and another that struck Elazig province, killing 41 people.