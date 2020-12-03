Spanish minister condemns far-right chats of ex-military men

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s defense minister has asked prosecutors to investigate leaked chats of retired military officers allegedly talking about shooting political adversaries and praising late dictator Gen. Francisco Franco. The messages from a private Whatsapp group were published by the Infolibre news website. They reportedly were sent by members of the General Air Force Academy class that started training in 1963, when Franco still ruled Spain. Some of them were among dozens of retired officers who wrote King Felipe VI last month to criticize Spain’s left-wing coalition government. The letters to the monarch included some of the language used by far-right politicians. Defense Minister Margarita Robles said Thursday that both the letters and the chats are “reprehensible.”