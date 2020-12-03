Tennessee inmate’s execution put on hold due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has indefinitely postponed the execution of death row inmate Byron Black. In a brief order issued on Thursday, the court says that Black’s execution is stayed “because of the multiple issues caused by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.” Black was convicted by a Nashville court in the 1988 murder of his girlfriend, Angela Clay, and her daughters, 9-year-old Latoya and 6-year-old Lakesha. Black was originally scheduled for execution on Oct. 8, and the court previously ordered a postponement until April 8, 2021. Three other Tennessee inmates have also had their executions put on hold.