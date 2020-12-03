MSHSL forges plan for winter sports season

Brooklyn Center, Minn. (WXOW) There's a little more clarity for the start of the winter sports seasons for Minnesota high schools.

The MSHSL Board of Directors approved a flexible plan for the restart of winter sports.

Practices can begin December 21 and competitions as soon as January 4, but only if state government leaders provide clearance.

Right now an executive order has put winter sports on hold until December 18.

If that order is extended, adjustments will be made which may result in a shorter winter sports season and fewer games according to MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens.