Thousands rally in Moldova in support of pro-EU president

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Thousands of people have rallied in Moldova against plans by the outgoing pro-Russian president to strip his pro-Western successor of some of her powers, including the control over the country’s state security. The protest on Thursday was held outside the Moldovan parliament building as lawmakers debated the disputed changes ahead of the vote planned for later in the day. The protesters came to back President-elect Maya Sandu who last month overwhelmingly defeated her opponent Igor Dodon in a runoff election. Sandu told her supporters that an early parliamentary election should be held as well to oust the current administration.