UN agencies warn window to prevent famine in Yemen narrowing

CAIRO (AP) — U.N. agencies are warning the window to prevent a famine in war-torn Yemen is narrowing and millions there are expected to endure some form of food crisis next year. More than half of Yemen’s population of 30 million people risks slipping into “worsening levels of hunger” by mid 2021. That’s according to a joint statement by the World Food Program, UNICEF and the Food and Agriculture Organization. Since 2015, a Saudi-led coalition has been fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels who overran the country’s northern parts the previous year. The war has turned into a stalemated regional proxy war. More than 100,000 people — fighters and civilians — have been killed.