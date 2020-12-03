Van Orden dropped from Wisconsin election lawsuit

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) – A lawsuit filed earlier this week to overturn Wisconsin’s election results had included Derrick Van Orden’s name on it, but that has now changed.

Van Orden, a Republican, was defeated by Ron Kind in the 3rd Congressional District race in November.

The suit was brought by former Trump team attorney Sidney Powell and included Van Orden’s name as a plantiff. Van Orden said his name was being used without permission.

On Thursday, a reporter with the Associated Press said Van Orden’s name has been dropped from the lawsuit.