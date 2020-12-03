Vernon County K-9 Officer passes

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW)- Myk, the full-time K-9 office who served as part of the Vernon County Sheriff's office has sadly passed.

Myk was originally born in Germany and came over to the USA by Steinig-Tal Kennels. Through donations from the community, and the canine community in Vernon County, Myk became an officer in July of 2012.

As an officer, Myk assisted in tracking, search and rescue missions, detected countless amounts of illegal substances, and aided in criminal apprehension and officer protection.

Myk's final patrol shift was on November 27 with Deputy Mark Bellacero. Myk passed on December 2, after previously been diagnosed with cancer. He was 10 years and seven months at the time of his passing.

A memorial and dedication service for Myk will be held virtually on Wednesday, December 16 at 3pm at the Sheriff's Office. Full video of the service will be available shortly after the service occurs. In addition to the service, Sheriff Spears will continue the K-9 program in honor of Myk.