Virtual fireside chats with Santa begin

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce will host virtual 'Fireside Chats with Santa' on their Facebook page over the next four Thursdays in December.

Readings begin at 7:00 p.m. Santa has some pretty good stories lined up to share with you starting with “Pete the Cat Saves Christmas." On December 10th, Santa will share “I Got the Christmas Spirit." On December 17th, sit back and listen to Santa as he reads, “How to Catch Santa.” Finally, on December 24th, Santa will close out the series with “The Night Before Christmas.”

You can find copies of these books and much more at the Sparta Free Library for curbside pickup or by scheduling an appointment. You can contact the library at 608-269-2010 for more information.